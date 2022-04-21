SocietyTop

Billboards across Moscow raise awareness of Armenian Genocide

Siranush Ghazanchyan April 21, 2022, 15:42
Billboards installed across Moscow at the initiative of the Union of Armenians of Russia raise awareness about the Armenian Genocide.

Russia recognized the Armenian Genocide in 1995. The Russian State Duma voted unanimously to pass the resolution.

