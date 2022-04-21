Home | All news | Society | Billboards across Moscow raise awareness of Armenian Genocide SocietyTop Billboards across Moscow raise awareness of Armenian Genocide Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 21, 2022, 15:42 Less than a minute Billboards installed across Moscow at the initiative of the Union of Armenians of Russia raise awareness about the Armenian Genocide. Russia recognized the Armenian Genocide in 1995. The Russian State Duma voted unanimously to pass the resolution. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 21, 2022, 15:42 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print