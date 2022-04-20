Wimbledon 2022: Russian and Belarusian players banned from tournament

Russian and Belarusian players will not be allowed to compete at Wimbledon this year because of the war in Ukraine, the BBC reports.

Men’s world number two Daniil Medvedev of Russia and women’s world number four Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus are the highest-ranked players to be affected.

Players from both countries have been allowed to compete on the tennis tour but not under their national flags. Wimbledon takes place from 27 June to 10 July.

They will all still be able to compete at the French Open, which begins in May.