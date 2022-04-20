Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visits Nizhny Novgorod

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Nizhny Novgorod within the framework of his official visit to Russia. At the airport, the Prime Minister was met by the Governor of Nizhny Novgorod Oblast Gleb Nikitin, the Chairman of the Legislative Council of Nizhny Novgorod Region Yevgeniy Lyulin, the Mayor of Nizhny Novgorod Yuri Shalabayev.



The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia first visited the factory of GAZ Automobile Plant, where, accompanied by the chairman of the company Vadim Sorokin, toured the plant, got acquainted with the products.

Afterwards, the Prime Minister visited the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin, laid a wreath at the eternal flame, paying tribute to the memory of the victims of the Great Patriotic War. Nikol Pashinyan toured the Kremlin State Art Museum, the Bell Tower, the Alley of Military Glory, and the Cathedral of Archangel Michael.

The Prime Minister had a private conversation with the Governor of Nizhny Novgorod Oblast Gleb Nikitin, discussed the possibilities of developing cooperation in various fields.



The Prime Minister also visited the Armenian Holy Savior Church, lit candles.

Nikol Pashinyan concluded his visit to Nizhny Novgorod with a meeting with representatives of the Armenian community, during which the Prime Minister referred to the results of his official visit to Russia and answered various questions, which referred to the situation around Nagorno Karabakh, economic cooperation between Armenia and Russia, implementation of investment programs in the Motherland and other topics.

The two-day official visit of Prime Minister Pashinyan to the Russian Federation has ended.