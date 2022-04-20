PM Pashinyan meets with Chairman of Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin

Within the framework of his official visit to Russia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the State Duma and met with the Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

The latter welcomed the Prime Minister’s official visit to Russia, underlined the fact of the continuous development of the Armenian-Russian allied relations. “I know that you had fruitful talks with the Russian President, based on the results of which an important joint statement was adopted,” Volodin said, emphasizing that the visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia is a special event in the further expansion of bilateral relations.

The Chairman of the State Duma also attached importance to the strengthening of inter-parliamentary ties, adding that there is a close dialogue in this direction. According to Mr. Volodin, the existing mutual trust between the two countries gives a good opportunity to further develop ties.

Prime Minister Pashinyan thanked for the warm reception, noting that such contacts give a new impetus to interstate relations and cooperation. The Prime Minister of Armenia also attached importance to the strengthening of inter-parliamentary cooperation and active dialogue.

“We had an fruitful discussion with President Putin, we adopted a joint statement,” Nikol Pashinyan said, adding that they reached a final agreement on a number of important issues, including security, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the unblocking of regional infrastructure, and delimitation and demarcation processes of the Armenian-Azerbaijan border.

During the meeting the interlocutors exchanged views on the activities of the Armenian-Russian interparliamentary commission, the holding of the sitting of the CSTO Interparliamentary Assembly in Yerevan, the activities of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh and other issues.