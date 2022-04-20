SocietyTop

Banners in Burbank mark 107th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Siranush Ghazanchyan April 20, 2022, 14:15
Less than a minute

In commemoration of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, a banner, designed by ANCA Burbank, went up yesterday in the City of Burbank, at the intersection of Magnolia Blvd & Hollywood Way.

The double-sided banner features artworks from the winners of the ANCA-Burbank’s April 24th Armenian Genocide Commemoration Artwork Competition – “From The Roots We Grow” by Pauline Hacopian, and “Blood Tears” by Alla Gomstyan.

The messages “April 24 – Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day” and “Never Forget – Never Again – Commemorating The Armenian Genocide” on the banner alongside the ANCA emblem and artworks, will remain on display for the next two weeks, until May 2nd, 2022.


