Armenian PM meets with Chair of the Russian Federation Council

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Valentina Matviyenko, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia.

Valentina Matviyenko welcomed the Prime Minister at the Federation Council, noting that the cooperation between Armenia and Russia at the inter-parliamentary level develops quite successfully. Mrs. Matviyenko thanked Nikol Pashinyan for supporting the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation. “The inter-parliamentary commission is successfully doing its job. From the Russian side, the commission is co-chaired by Yury Vorobyov, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council, who performs his job in a very responsible manner. The members of the Russian side of the commission are leaving for Yerevan tomorrow to hold the 34th session,” Matviyenko said. In addition to bilateral cooperation, Valentina Matviyenko also stressed the effective work at the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.

In turn, Prime Minister Pashinyan reminded that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia, the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, and the 30th anniversary of the CSTO. “Dramatic events took place during this period, we have to analyze everything, see where we have achieved the results we had outlined, and in that context, plan our future activities, joint programs. I think that inter-parliamentary ties also play a key role in those processes,” Pashinyan said.

The Head of the Armenian Government added that effective cooperation has been established with Russian partners within the framework of the EAEU, CIS and CSTO. According to the Prime Minister, even in successful formats, it is necessary to think about how to organize the work more effectively, especially when new challenges emerge.

During the meeting the interlocutors exchanged views on the further development of cooperation between Armenia and Russia, the agreements reached at the meeting of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian President, as well as education, culture and other humanitarian issues.