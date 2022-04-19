Venice to host Armenian Genocide commemoration event on April 20

On the initiative of the Presidency of the Municipal Council and in collaboration with the Ca’ Foscari University, The Municipality of Venice will commemorate the Armenian Genocide anniversary with a city ceremony that will take place on Wednesday 20 April the auditorium of Santa Margherita. The initiative is made possible thanks to the collaboration of the Union of Armenians of Italy, the civic association Lido Pellestrina and the Voci di Carta association.

Marco Ceresa, director of the department of studies on Asia and Mediterranean, will speak at the ceremony, which will be attended by president of the City Council of Venice, Baykar Sivazliyan, president of the Armenian Union in Italy and Aldo Ferrari, professor of Armenian language and literature at Ca’ Foscari.

Also present will be Gagik Sarucanian, honorary consul of the Republic of Armenia in Venice. The solemn ceremony will be followed by performances of pieces of Armenian music.