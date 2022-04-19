US remains committed to promoting peaceful future for the South Caucasus

The US remains committed to promoting a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future for the South Caucasus region, US State Department Spokesman Ned Price told a daily briefing.

“Secretary Blinken had an opportunity to speak respectively with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan a couple weeks ago now. But we remain committed to promoting a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future for the South Caucasus region,” the Spokesman said.

“We urge Armenia and Azerbaijan to continue to intensify their diplomatic engagement and to make use of existing mechanisms for direct engagement to find comprehensive solutions to all outstanding issues related to or resulting from the Nagorno‑Karabakh conflict and to normalize their relations through the conclusion of a comprehensive peace agreement,” he said.

“When it comes to our role, we do remain ready to assist Armenia and Azerbaijan with these efforts, including in our capacity as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group. And so when we talk about existing mechanisms, of course, the OSCE’s Minsk Group is part of that,” Ned Price said.