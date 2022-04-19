Relations between Yerevan and Moscow on a very high level, Armenian PM says

Relations between Armenia and Russia are at a very high level, and include all important areas of activity of the two countries, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

“This visit is not only of practical, but also of symbolic significance, timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our countries and shows that relations between our states are at a very high level,” Pashinyan said.

“We are constantly in contact, we meet very often, we hold telephone conversations The agenda of bilateral relations is very rich, starting with economy and ending with cultural, military-technical cooperation,” he said.

Pashinyan noted that Russia plays a key role in ensuring security in the South Caucasus. The peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation ensures the security of Nagorno-Karabakh, he said.

The Armenian PM emphasized the personal role of the Russian President in ending hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.