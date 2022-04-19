Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Manchester United’s clash vs Liverpool after death of his baby son

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United’s Premier League game against Liverpool on Tuesday evening following the death of his baby son.

The 37-year-old and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, announced in October that they were expecting twins.

But Ronaldo revealed on Monday that their baby son had died during childbirth, while their newborn daughter survived.

‘It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,’ Ronaldo said in his statement.

‘It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

‘We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.’