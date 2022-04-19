A package of documents expected to be signed during Armenian PM’s visit to Moscow – Peskov

A package of bilateral documents is expected to be signed during the visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Moscow, RIA Novosti quotes Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.



“Further on, Pashinyan plans very intensive contacts at the level of the Russian government. A whole package of documents will be signed there,” Peskov said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Moscow today for a two-day official visit.

At the airport, Pashinyan was welcomed by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko and Director of the State Protocol Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Igor Bogdashev.

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Education, Science, Sports and Culture Vahram Dumanyan and other officials are part of the delegation.