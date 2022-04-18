US remains committed to its mandate within the OSCE Minsk Group – Andrew Schofer

Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan received US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer.

Armen Grigoryan presented the situation in Nagorno Karabakh as a result of the recent invasion of the Azerbaijani armed forces.

The Secretary also reaffirmed the readiness of the Armenian side to support the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for a lasting, comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Co-Chair Andrew Schofer stressed that the United States remains committed to its mandate within the OSCE Minsk Group.

The interlocutors exchanged views on peace in the region and security issues.