Turkey launches new offensive in northern Iraq

Turkey launched a new cross-border offensive against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq early Monday.

Turkish warplanes, helicopters and drones hit Kurdish militant targets, camps, tunnels, shelters, and ammunition storage areas in northern Iraq, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by the state-run Anadolu news agency.

“Until now, our operation is continuing successfully as planned. The targets identified in the first phase have been captured,” he said, but did not provide any information on casualties resulting from the operation.

The military action is part of a long-running Turkish campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, both regarded as terrorist groups by Ankara.