Prominent Australian academics to host Armenian Genocide event in Canberra

Dr. Deborah Mayersen, Professor Peter Stanley and Mr. Vicken Babkenian will headline the ‘Australia and Armenian Genocide’ Event at the prestigious Manning Clark House in Canberra.

Manning Clark House, best known for hosting stimulating discussions aimed at providing distinctive solutions for Australian issues and cultural challenges both locally and globally, will host the Armenian Genocide event on Wednesday 27th April 2022, at 6:00pm.

The event will feature Dr. Mayersen, who is a Senior Lecturer in International Relations and Political Studies at the University of New South Wales Canberra campus. She has published several books on the Armenian Genocide, including ‘On the Path to Genocide: Armenia and Rwanda Reexamined’ and more recently ‘A Cultural History of Genocide in the Modern World’.

Professor Stanley is a Research Professor at the University of New South Wales Canberra campus and one of Australia’s leading and most active military historians–formerly the Principal Historian at the Australian War Memorial as well as Head of the Centre for Historical Research at the National Museum of Australia.

Stanley co-authored the book ‘Armenia-Australia and the Great War along with Armenian-Australian Mr. Babkenian, who is an Independent Researcher for the Australian Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies and will also participate in the Manning Clark House event.