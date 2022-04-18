PM Pashinyan receives US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer.

The Prime Minister emphasized the role of the United States as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair country, welcomed the visit of Andrew Shaffer, which will provide an opportunity to discuss the situation in Nagorno Karabakh and the processes taking place in this context.

The interlocutors stressed the role of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship format in the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The sides also touched upon humanitarian issues, as well as the possibility of starting negotiations with Azerbaijan on a peace treaty. In this regard, the Prime Minister of Armenia stressed the mediating role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ format and the Co-chair countries.