Our thoughts are with all Armenians in Greece and around the globe – Nikos Dendias

Our thoughts are with all Armenians in Greece and around the globe, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said in a Twitter post as Athens hosted an event commemorating the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
Nikos Dendias shared a photo of himself at the Tsitsernakaberd memorial in Yerevan.
“Extending the international recognition of the Genocide is humanity’s shared duty,” the Foreign Minister added.
On April 16, a commemoration ceremony dedicated to the memory of the Genocide victims took place near the Zangak monument in the Nea Smyrni municipality in Athens, the Armenian Embassy in Greece informs.