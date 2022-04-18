Our thoughts are with all Armenians in Greece and around the globe – Nikos Dendias

Our thoughts are with all Armenians in Greece and around the globe, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said in a Twitter post as Athens hosted an event commemorating the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Nikos Dendias shared a photo of himself at the Tsitsernakaberd memorial in Yerevan.

“Extending the international recognition of the Genocide is humanity’s shared duty,” the Foreign Minister added.

Our thoughts today, as we commemorate in 🇬🇷 the victims of the #ArmenianGenocide, are with all Armenians in #Greece and around the globe. Extending the international recognition of the Genocide is humanity’s shared duty https://t.co/waMmTUNEGc — Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) April 17, 2022

On April 16, a commemoration ceremony dedicated to the memory of the Genocide victims took place near the Zangak monument in the Nea Smyrni municipality in Athens, the Armenian Embassy in Greece informs.