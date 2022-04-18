Armenian Genocide commemorated in Athens

On April 16, a commemoration ceremony dedicated to the memory of the Genocide victims took place near the Zangak monument in the Nea Smyrni municipality in Athens, the Armenian Embassy in Greece informs.

The ceremony started with the intercession of the representatives of the Armenian Apostolic, Catholic and Protestant churches, headed by His Grace Archbishop Gegham Khacherian, Primate of the Greek-Armenian Diocese.

Those present paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide. Armenia’s Ambassador to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan, Mayor of Nea Smyrni Stavros Tzoulakis, representatives of the Greek Parliament, the Attica Regional Administration, the Municipality of Athens, the Greek-Armenian community laid wreaths at the monument.

Armenian cadets of the Evelpidon military academy of the Greek Land Forces participated in the event.