Armenian FM receives US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group

Siranush Ghazanchyan
April 18, 2022, 12:22

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received today Andrew Schofer, US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan informs.

The Spokesman said details will be provided later.