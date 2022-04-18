PoliticsTop

Armenian FM receives US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 18, 2022, 12:22
Less than a minute

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received today Andrew Schofer, US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan informs.

The Spokesman said details will be provided later.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 18, 2022, 12:22
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button