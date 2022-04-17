Yerevan to host exhibition entitled “Hrant Dink: here and now”

An exhibition entitled “Hrant Dink: here and now” will be held in Yerevan in May. For this purpose, Delal Dink, Hrant Dink’s daughter, Deputy Director of “Hrant Dink Foundation” is visiting Yerevan.

She was received by High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan.

“Hrant Dink became a microphone for freedom of speech and truth in Turkey. I am glad that today Dink’s family continues his mission,” noted Zareh Sinanyan.

The sides talked about the situation of Armenians living in Turkey, their problems and difficulties. The guest was also introduced to the office’s programs.

Zareh Sinanyan stressed the importance of the participation of Turkish Armenians in those programs.

The sides also touched upon the preservation and development of the Western Armenian language.