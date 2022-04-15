World-famous scientist Yuri Hovhannisyan hosted at the Central Bank of Armenia

On April 14, 2022, the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia issued a silver commemorative coin dedicated to the chemical element “Oganesson (Og).”

The date of issue of the commemorative coin was chosen to coincide with Yuri Hovhannisyan’s (Oganessian) birthday, who had the the artificial radioactive element “Oganesson (Og)” of Mendeleev’s periodic table named after him.

On this occasion, the scholar was hosted at the Central Bank.

The participants of the meeting congratulated the world-famous scientist on his birthday, shared words of gratitude, and wished him new achievements in the professional field.

Yuri Hovhannisyan is the Scientific Director of the Nuclear Reaction Laboratory of Dubna (Russia) after G. N. Fleurov. Under his direct supervision, numerous experiments in the study of super-heavy chemical elements were successfully carried out, and eight new atomic elements were discovered.