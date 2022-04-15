Russian warship Moskva has sunk – Defence Ministry

A Russian warship that was damaged by an explosion on Wednesday has sunk, Russia’s defence ministry has said.

Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, was being towed to port when stormy seas caused it to sink, according to a ministry message.

While Kyiv says its missiles hit the warship, Moscow has not reported any attack. It says the vessel sank after a fire.

The blaze caused the explosion of the 510-crew missile crusier’s ammunition, Russia says, adding that the entire crew were evacuated to nearby Russian vessels in the Black Sea. It provided no further details.