PM Pashinyan hosts academician Yuri Hovhannisyan and Director of the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research Grigory Trubnikov

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted renowned physicist, Scientific Director of the Laboratory of Nuclear Reaction of the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR), Academician Yuri Hovhannisyan, and Director of JINR, Academician Grigory Trubnikov.

The Prime Minister welcomed their visit to Armenia, noting that the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research, of which the Science Committee of Armenia is a member, is a good platform for developing international cooperation, including with the partners of the Russian Federation. Nikol Pashinyan stressed that the Armenian Government is ready to support the further development of bilateral cooperation and the implementation of joint programs in the field of science.

Addressing Yuri Hovhannisyan, the Prime Minister noted. “I am glad that you maintain persistent contact with Armenia and the local partners, you have new ideas, you successfully continue your scientific activity”. The Prime Minister wished the prominent scientist good health.

Yuri Hovhannisyan and Grigory Trubnikov presented the details of the visit to Armenia and the steps aimed at the implementation of new programs in the field of science, in particular, establishment of new scientific centers at the YSU and other higher educational institutions in Yerevan. Yuri Hovhannisyan expressed confidence that our country has good opportunities in the field of science, adding that he will continue to contribute to the progress of the field with his experience.

Issues related to the involvement of young scientists in new programs within the framework of the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research were discussed at the meeting.

Prime Minister Pashinyan noted that in the recent period the Armenian Government has increased the funding of science by 82%, and the salary of scientists by 40-160%. The Prime Minister stressed that the development of science is of strategic importance for the Armenian Government, it will continue to be in the center of the Government’s attention.