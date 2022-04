Armenia, Lithuania have potential for cooperation in economy, IT, education, and culture

President Vahagn Khachaturyan received today Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė, Ambassador of Lithuania to Armenia.

President Khachaturyan and Ambassador Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė expressed confidence that through joint efforts, they will contribute to the expansion and further deepening of the Armenian-Lithuanian agenda.

The interlocutors stressed that the two countries have great potential for cooperation in the fields of economy, high technologies, education, and culture.