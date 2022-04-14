Visit of Armenian lawmakers was not previously agreed with Russian peacekeepers – Zakharova

Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharoca says the Armenian MPs were not allowed to Nagorno Karabakh as the visit had not been previously agreed with the peacekeepers.

Statements on actions of peacekeepers allegedly contradicting the provisions of the trilateral Statement of November 9 between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan “are false.”

Commenting on the recent problems with the access of Armenian lawmakers to the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers, Zakharova indicated that “the Russian peacekeeping contingent is acting in strict accordance with the provisions of the statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 9, 2020. This visit was not previously agreed with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.”

“We expect that, taking into account the incidents that have taken place both in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and in certain sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, both sides will refrain from steps that could further aggravate the situation in the region,” she stressed.

On April 12 MPs from the opposition factions boycotted the National Assembly session and left the session hall, announcing the intention to visit Artsakh, but were not allowed to enter.