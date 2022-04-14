US, French officials discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict – Ned Price

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with French Foreign Ministry Secretary General François Delattre on Wednesday, Spokesperson for the US Department of State Ned Price said in a statement.

The interlocutors discussed Ukraine, and stressed the need to aid the more than four million refugees who have left Ukraine.

According to the Spokesman, reference was made to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Deputy Secretary Sherman emphasized the need to support Western Balkan partners on their EU accession paths. They also discussed European energy security.