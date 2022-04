Two earthquakes registered near Armenian-Georgian border

The Armenian National Survey for Seismic Protection has registered two earthquakes near the Armenian Georgian border.

The first 3.7 magnitude quake struck 15 km northeast of the village of Bavra in Armenia’s Shirak province at 04:13 local time (00:13 GMT).

The second earthquake, with a magnitude of 2.8, was recorded at 05:21 (01:21 GMT).