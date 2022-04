Armenians in Artsakh should have rights, freedoms and status – PM Pashinyan

We are opening a path for Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh to maintain statehood, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the National Assembly today.

“Armenians in Artsakh should live in Artsakh, and should have rights, freedoms and status,” he said.

“We have opened that space, and this is what our martyrs fell for. They fell to open prospects for Armenia and Artsakh,” he stated.

“We will not allow our rights to be ceased from us,” he said.