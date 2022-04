Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan met with the relatives and parents of the servicemen who were taken prisoner in Azerbaijan during the 44-day war.

The Minister of Defense listened to the participants of the meeting and answered their questions.

Suren Papikyan presented the comprehensive efforts made for the repatriation of the captives and assured that the issue is in the focus of attention of the country’s political leadership.

An agreement was reached to meet regularly.