Ambassador Ashot Hovakimian hosted Michal Fridrich and Zdeněk Jelínek, respectively the Heads of the Foreign and EU Affairs and the Civil Aviation Departments of the Ministry of Transport of the Czech Republic and Luboš Hlinovský, the Director of Strategy and Management Support of the Air Navigation Services.

Discussions focused on issues related to the air communication between the two countries and cooperation between the sides within international aviation platforms.