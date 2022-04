Arayik Harutyunyan meets with second and third Presidents of Artsakh

On April 14, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan met with second and third presidents of the Artsakh Republic Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan.

Main domestic and external challenges facing the country and ways of countering them were discussed.

Thoughts were exchanged on the impact of the military-political situation in the region on the future of Artsakh and the possible actions of the authorities.