Any status of Artsakh within Azerbaijan impossible – Artak Beglaryan

Any status of Artsakh within Azerbaijan is impossible, Artsakh’s State Minister Artak Beglaryan said in response to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s “fake claims” made during the government session of April 12.

“Despite Aliyev’s statement, the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict has not been settled, and it should be done with international support primarily through unconditional and unlimited realization of right to self-determination of the Artsakh people,” Beglaryan said.

“In addition to legal and historical sufficient basis, the genocidal policy against Armenians and systemic policy of Armenophobia by Azerbaijan, especially in the recent 34 years, are additional reasons to say that Artsakh cannot be a part of Azerbaijan with any status,” he added.

“The armed forces of Artsakh have never shot at the direction of Khachen reservoir and Akna (Aghdam) from Parukh and Karaglukh, and if Aliyev has contrary evidence, it can publish it. During weeks preceding the invasion of Parukh, Azerbaijan was resorting to provocations, shooting from mortars in the direction of the civilian population,” the State Minister added.

He further stated that the deliberate disruption and delayed restoration is not an “expression of goodwill.”