Brooklyn Police name person of interest in New York subway attack

New York City police have named “a person of interest” after a morning rush-hour shooting at a subway station that left more than 20 people injured, the BBC reports.

Police said they were looking for Frank R James, 62, in connection with the attack as he had rented a U-Haul van that may be linked to the shooting.

The key to the van, rented in Philadelphia, was found at the scene.

“We are looking to determine if he has any connection to the train,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) asked “anyone with information on his whereabouts” to call a hotline.

Mr James has not been named as a suspect in the attack. Being identified as a person of interest means police believe he may have information concerning the crime.