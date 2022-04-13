Armenian President, Italian Ambassador talk bilateral relations, regional issues

Today, President Vahagn Khachaturyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Armenia Alfonso Di Rizzo.

Referring to the recent visit of a delegation led by Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Mayo to Armenia, President Khachaturyan noted that each visit contributes to the discovery of new perspectives and ways of mutually beneficial partnership. In this context, the President stressed that reciprocal visits at different levels provide an opportunity to further develop interstate relations, to deepen ties between the two friendly peoples in all directions.

During the meeting, both sides hailed the fact that Armenian-Italian interstate relations are based on the historical friendship of the two peoples, and the current high level of political dialogue corresponds to the wishes of the Armenian and Italian peoples.

It was stressed that the ties between the two friendly peoples are a good basis for closer relations.

The interlocutors also touched upon the problems of the region, the challenges, the current state of the Nagorno Karabakh peace process.