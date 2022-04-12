TopWorld

Multiple people shot in New York City subway￼

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 12, 2022, 17:53
1 minute read

Several people were shot on the platform of a Brooklyn subway station during the Tuesday morning rush, officials said, the New York Times reports.

Preliminary reports indicated that five people were shot, a law enforcement official said. The police were seeking a man with a gas mask and an orange construction vest, the official said.

Police officers were called to the 36th Street subway station, where the D, N and R lines pass through the Sunset Park neighborhood, at around 8:30 a.m., a Police Department spokeswoman said. They had also received reports of smoke inside the station.

Transit officials said that trains on the D, N and R lines would be delayed because of an unspecified investigation. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the city’s subway, said no additional details were immediately available.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 12, 2022, 17:53
1 minute read
Show More
Back to top button