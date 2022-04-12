Multiple people shot in New York City subway￼

Several people were shot on the platform of a Brooklyn subway station during the Tuesday morning rush, officials said, the New York Times reports.

Preliminary reports indicated that five people were shot, a law enforcement official said. The police were seeking a man with a gas mask and an orange construction vest, the official said.

Police officers were called to the 36th Street subway station, where the D, N and R lines pass through the Sunset Park neighborhood, at around 8:30 a.m., a Police Department spokeswoman said. They had also received reports of smoke inside the station.

Transit officials said that trains on the D, N and R lines would be delayed because of an unspecified investigation. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the city’s subway, said no additional details were immediately available.