France reiterates full commitment to promote peace and stability in the South Caucasus

France reiterates its full commitment to promote peace and stability in the South Caucasus region both bilaterally and in its capacity as President of the Council of the European Union and Co-Chair of the Minsk Group, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“In its various capacities, it continues to work with Armenia and Azerbaijan to make progress on humanitarian issues, to support work on border demarcation, opening up the region, safeguarding heritage, obtaining a peace treaty between the two countries and the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue,” the Ministry said.

It added that this was the purpose of the meeting organized by videoconference on February 4 at the initiative of the President of the Republic with the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of Azerbaijan and the President of the European Council.

The French co-chairman of the Minsk Group is currently making a working visit to Yerevan.