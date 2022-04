British PM Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to be fined over lockdown parties

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be fined by the police for attending parties during lockdown, the BBC reports.

The Metropolitan Police have been investigating 12 gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall alleged to have broken Covid rules.

So far, a total of more than 50 fines have been handed for Covid law-breaking in government buildings.