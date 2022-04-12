Armenia’s post operator issues special cover and stamp dedicated to 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Egypt

A special Cover dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Arab Republic of Egypt has been cancelled today.

The cancellation of the special cover was carried out by Acting Minister of High-Tech Industry Davit Sahakyan, Chief Executive Officer of “HayPost” CJSC Mr. Hayk Karapetyan, Head of Middle East and Africa Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mr Armen Melkonyan, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Republic of Armenia H. E. Mr Bahaa El Din Bahgat Dessouki, President of the Philatelists’ Armenian Association Mr. Hovik Musayelyan.

The Special Cover depicts Mount Ararat, the Egyptian pyramids as well as the inscription “DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS BETWEEN THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA AND THE ARAB REPUBLIC OF EGYPT” in Armenian and English.

The postage stamp dedicated to the theme “30th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Arab Republic of Egypt” is attached on the Special Cover.