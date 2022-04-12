Armenian Prime Minister receives the Executive Director of Corporación América Airports

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Martin Eurnekian, Executive Director of Corporación América Airports, accompanied by Marcelo Wende, General Director of Armenia International Airports, and Deputy Director Sergey Avetisyan.

The Prime Minister attached importance to the company’s activities in Armenia, noting that the Government is interested in deepening mutually beneficial partnership.

Martin Eurnekian expressed satisfaction with the cooperation with the Armenian government and conveyed to the warm greetings of Argentine-Armenian businessman, philanthropist Eduardo Eurnekian.

The interlocutors discussed the progress of the programs implemented by “Corporation America” ​​in Armenia and the prospects of expansion. In particular, they touched upon issues related to the development of Yerevan’s Zvartnots and Gyumri’s Shirak airports given to the company for concession management, and the improvement of infrastructure.

In this context, reference was made to the possibilities of implementing new investment projects, which will contribute to the development of the aviation market, increase the flow of passengers, and provide quality services. They exchanged views on possible new programs in other directions as well.

The parties agreed to continue discussions on further steps.