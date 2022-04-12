Armenian Football Federation announces voting for symbolic team of the past 30 years

The Football Federation of Armenia has announced voting to determine the best players of the past 30 years.

The candidates were nominated as a result of discussions between the members of the Federation’s Public Relations Department, the Media Department, members of the FFA Veterans Football Foundation, and the FFA Technical Council.

Candidates’ performances in the Armenian national team during the last 30 years, as well as in Armenian championships, national championships of other countries, and European club tournaments were taken into account.

Voting will take place in 8 categories: Best Goalkeeper, Best Right-Back, Best Central Back, Best Left-Back, Best Right Midfielder, Best Central Midfielder, Best Left Midfielder, Best Forward.

In some nominations, the candidates who took the 2nd and in some places the 3rd-4th places will be included in the reserves of the symbolic team.

Votes can be cast here. April 17 is the deadline for voting.