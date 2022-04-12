All parties should comply with trilateral statement: Armenia reacts as Russian peacekeepers prevent MPs from visiting Artsakh

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia has expressed concern about the fact that the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh did not allow a group of members of the Armenian National Assembly to enter Artsakh.

“The action contradicts the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, which envisages the uninterrupted connection of Nagorno Karabakh with Armenia through the Lachin corridor. All parties to the statement must strictly adhere to its letter and spirit, and fulfill the commitments undertaken,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

This morning MPs from the opposition factions boycotted the National Assembly session and left the session hall, announcing the intention to visit Artsakh.