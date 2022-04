Yerevan Municipality will purchase 100 new buses. Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan instructed to prepare a tender package for the purchase of buses.

Within the framework of the reforms of the transport system of the capital, the rolling stock of “Elektratransport” company will also be modernized. A tender for the purchase of 15 new trolleybuses will be announced in the near future.

From May 1, several new routes will be served by new Zhong Tong buses.