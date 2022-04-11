Musk Factor has launched a campaign to help restore the rating of famous Hollywood actor Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight series on the prestigious IMDB platform.

The Armenian Genocide is an established fact in the Marvel movie universe․ In the first episode of the company’s Moon Knight TV series, the characters mention the Armenian Genocide.

The rating of the series was higher on IMDB before the first episode was released, at this moment it has decreased to 7.7 out of 10, which is a result o thousands of 1 points from Turkish users.

“We are happy that Marvel has officially acknowledged the Armenian Genocide. However, what happened on IMDB is completely unacceptable, because we are dealing with really brilliant TV series and fantastic acting. According to critics, this is the best Marvel series. Musk Factor has released an illustration depicting Oscar Isaac, urging people to vote for the series and restore Moon Knight’s rating,” Musk Factor General Producer Rafael Tadevosyan noted.

The Musk Factor team asks users to restore justice and vote for the series. The voting mechanism is very simple. You need to enter the Moon Knight series page of IMDB website and click the Rate button. Then assign the desired score and confirm via Facebook. Everyone’s vote will contribute to the restoration of justice.

Oscar Isaac also played the lead role in the film The Promise about the Armenian Genocide. The world premiere of the Moon Knight TV series took place on March 30 on Disney + streaming service. Every week fans have a chance to see a new episode of the TV series.