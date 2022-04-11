From School to Space: Students in Armenian offered lectured in astronomy

Тhe Byurakan Observatory and the Armenian Astronomical Society have launched series of lectures titled “From School to Space.”

Areg Mikayelyan, the director of Byurakan Observatory, delivered lectures for students in a number of schools in Tavush region.

During a month-long program Armenian astronomers will visit 30 schools pre-registered for the program in different regions of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh. Within the framework of the program, the students who have shown their best will be invited to participate in the 8th Byurakan Scientific Camp.

The program of school astronomy lectures has been implemented since 2012, and the staff of the Observatory has visited 250 schools during 9 years.

One of the goals of the program is to find students who are interested in astronomy and contribute to their further professional growth.

During the visits, students and school libraries are provided with popular astronomical materials such as books, brochures and other materials.