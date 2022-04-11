Elon Musk will not join Twitter board, says boss￼

Elon Musk has decided not to join the board of Twitter, the company’s chief executive Parag Agrawal says, the BBC reports.

Mr Musk’s appointment was due to become effective on Saturday after revealing last week that he had bought a 9.2% stake in the social media platform.

However, Mr Agrawal tweeted: “Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board.”

The Tesla boss remains Twitter’s largest shareholder and the firm will remain open to his input, he added.

Just over an hour after Mr Agrawal’s announcement, Mr Musk cryptically tweeted a single emoji. The tweet has since been deleted.