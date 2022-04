Austrian Chancellor travelling to Moscow for talks with Putin

The Austrian Chancellor, Karl Nehammer, is travelling to Moscow today for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the BBC reports.

Nehammer will be the first EU leader to meet the Russian leader in person since the war in Ukraine began.

Austrian officials say he wants to promote dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv and will also raise the issue of war crimes.

He met his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Saturday.