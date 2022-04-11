Home | All news | Politics | Armenian FM receives French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group PoliticsTop Armenian FM receives French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 11, 2022, 14:38 Less than a minute Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received today French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Brice Roquefeuil, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan informs. Further details will be provided later, the Spokesman said. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email April 11, 2022, 14:38 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print