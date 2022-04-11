PoliticsTop

Armenian FM receives French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received today French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Brice Roquefeuil, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan informs.

Further details will be provided later, the Spokesman said.

