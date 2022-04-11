Armenian FM briefs French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group on situation after Azerbaijani invasion of Parukh, Artsakh

During a meeting in Yerevan today Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and the French OSCE Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Brice Roquefeuil discussed the role of the OSCE Minsk Group in the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within its mandate.

During the meeting, reference was made to the situation resulting from the intrusion of Azerbaijani forces into the village of Parukh in the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

The Armenian Foreign Minister presented the humanitarian issues deliberately created by Azerbaijan for the Armenians of Artsakh, the actions aimed at ethnic cleansing of Nagorno Karabakh.

The need for the Azerbaijani armed units to return to their starting positions on March 23 was stressed.

Ararat Mirzoyan reiterated Armenia’s willingness to start the negotiations with Azerbaijan on a peace agreement, emphasizing in that context the mediation role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.