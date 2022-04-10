NATO plans to deploy permanent military presence in its border – Stoltenberg￼

NATO plans to deploy permanent military presence in its border, Secretary General of the Alliance Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with The Sunday Telegraph.

He said the alliance is “in the midst of a very fundamental transformation” that will reflect the “long-term consequences of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.”

In the interview, Stoltenberg said NATO is planning for a permanent military presence on its border “in an effort to battle future Russian aggression.”

Stoltenberg said his focus is on ensuring other NATO allies meet the alliance’s minimum requirement of 2% expenditure as a share of their GDP.