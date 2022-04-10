Manchester United forward Ronaldo apologizes after appearing to break fan’s phone

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has apologised after video emerged appearing to show him breaking a fan’s phone, the BBC reports.

Footage was shared on social media alongside comments claiming he smashed the device as he left the pitch after his side’s 1-0 loss at Everton.

Ronaldo, 37, later took to social media to say sorry.

“It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing,” he said.

The result damaged United’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League and came against an Everton side that had been one point above the relegation zone before kick-off.

“Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game,” the Portuguese added.

“I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.”

Manchester United said they were aware of “an alleged incident after today’s game at Everton and the club will co-operate with any police inquiries”.