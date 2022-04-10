Liverpool hold Manchester City in thrilling draw

Manchester City retained their slender one-point advantage at the top of the Premier League as they fought out a classic draw with closest rivals Liverpool at Etihad Stadium, the BBC reports.

The meeting between the country’s two outstanding sides lived up to its pre-match billing and in the end there was nothing to separate them, with the destination of the title still hanging in the balance with seven games remaining.

City flew out of the blocks to take an early lead through Kevin de Bruyne’s deflected strike but Liverpool were quickly on terms when Diogo Jota turned home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pass.

Pep Guardiola’s side dominated a magnificent first 45 minutes but failed to convert a host of chances before Gabriel Jesus stole in behind Alexander-Arnold to restore their lead from Joao Cancelo’s cross nine minutes before the break.

Liverpool had been strangely nervous but came out rejuvenated after the re-start, equalising when Sadio Mane celebrated his 30th birthday by scoring from Mohamed Salah’s perfect pass in the 47th minute.

Raheem Sterling had a goal ruled out for offside as both sides pressed for a winner in this superb match, with City substitute Riyad Mahrez wasting a chance to win it in the dying seconds as he lifted his finish over the top.